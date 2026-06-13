Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: nine wounded. PHOTOS
Russian forces struck the Synelnykove, Nikopol, and Kamuanske districts with drones and aerial bombs. Nine people were injured, six of whom have been hospitalised.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Synelnykove district
12 UAVs attacked the Vasylkivka district. Nine people were injured. An apartment block was partially destroyed. A market was on fire, and eight shops and ten market stalls were damaged.
UAVs struck the Mykolaiv community.
Fires broke out in the Petropavlivka and Shakhtarsk districts following an FPV attack. An apartment block, a private house, a summer kitchen and two cars were damaged.
Nikopol District
The occupiers struck Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marganetsk and Myrivka communities with drones. Two private homes and a farm building were damaged.
One person was injured in Nikopol as a result of evening artillery shelling.
Kam’yanskyi district
Infrastructure was damaged in Kamyanske.
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