Day in Sumy region: two women killed; children and elderly people among injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the communities of Shostka, Sumy, Bilopil, and others in the region have come under fire. There have been fatalities and numerous casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy regional police.

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In the Shostka district, two women aged 44 and 33 were killed as a result of a massive UAV attack.

In the Berezivka district, an enemy drone struck a car. A 55-year-old man and a woman were injured.

In the Sumy district, men aged 49, 56, 59, and 86, as well as women aged 29 and 87, were injured as a result of shelling.

In the Sadivska community, a 36-year-old, a 43-year-old, and a 51-year-old woman, as well as a 62-year-old man, were injured as a result of a UAV strike. Separately, a 47-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

As a result of shelling in the Seredyna-Buda district, men aged 37 and 38 were injured.

In the Bilopil community, a 63-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy drone strike.

See more: Occupiers targeted farm in Sumy region: five workers injured, some animals killed. PHOTO

Damage to infrastructure

As a result of the attacks, destruction and damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian and critical infrastructure have been recorded in communities across the region. The circumstances and consequences of the strikes are being clarified.





















