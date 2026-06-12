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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Occupiers targeted farm in Sumy region: five workers injured, some animals killed. PHOTO

On Friday, 12 June, Russian occupiers carried out a targeted attack on a farm in the Sumy region. Five workers were injured in the attack; some of the animals were killed and others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Workers were injured 

The invaders struck the farm in the Sadivska community; the enemy struck with a drone just as the workers were herding the livestock into the barn.

As a result of the attack, a 51-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and burns – she was rushed to hospital. Medical staff are providing the victim with all necessary care.

Four other workers were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.

Read more: Enemy struck Konotop again: there are dead and wounded (updated)

There are dead and injured animals 

Animals were also affected by the enemy attack. Some livestock were killed, while others were injured.

attack on a farm

attack on a farm

attack on a farm

See more: Russia shelled Sumy: six people injured, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

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animals (90) shoot out (17578) Sumy region (1833)
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