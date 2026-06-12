Occupiers targeted farm in Sumy region: five workers injured, some animals killed. PHOTO
On Friday, 12 June, Russian occupiers carried out a targeted attack on a farm in the Sumy region. Five workers were injured in the attack; some of the animals were killed and others were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
Workers were injured
The invaders struck the farm in the Sadivska community; the enemy struck with a drone just as the workers were herding the livestock into the barn.
As a result of the attack, a 51-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and burns – she was rushed to hospital. Medical staff are providing the victim with all necessary care.
Four other workers were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.
There are dead and injured animals
Animals were also affected by the enemy attack. Some livestock were killed, while others were injured.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password