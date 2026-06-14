Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: three districts under Russian attack, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

During the night of 14 June, the enemy attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, in the Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivska and Slovianska districts were under attack. A fire broke out on the premises of a farm. Administrative buildings, private homes, and a block of flats were damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the rural and urban communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovka were affected. A business, an administrative building, a post office, a private home, and a farm building were damaged.

See more: Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: nine wounded. PHOTOS

A shop was damaged in the Hrushev community of the Kryvyi Rih district.

Consequences







Read on Censor.NET: Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times: nine wounded. Photo report