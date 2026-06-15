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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Two people were killed and 11 wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Russian troops have launched a massive attack on the Donetsk region. Damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure has been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

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Pokrovsk District

One person has been killed in Bilozerske.

Kramatorsk district

Eight private houses were damaged in Mykolaivka. A lorry was damaged in Maidan, Cherkasy community. Two people were injured and a car was damaged in Shavrove, Oleksandrivka community. In Novodonetsk, one person was killed and five were injured; a three-storey building, a dormitory and a clinic were damaged; in Samyilivka, a house was damaged. In Druzhkivka, three people were injured, 13 private homes and a high-rise building were damaged; in Toretsk, one person was injured after an FPV drone struck.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 18 times. 463 people, including 79 children, have been evacuated from the front line.

2 people killed, 11 injured in Donetsk region
2 people killed, 11 injured in Donetsk region
2 people killed, 11 injured in Donetsk region
2 people killed, 11 injured in Donetsk region
2 people killed, 11 injured in Donetsk region
2 people killed, 11 injured in Donetsk region
2 people killed, 11 injured in Donetsk region

Read more: Russians strike centre of Sloviansk with KABs: six wounded, including child (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

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Russian Army (12026) shoot out (17595) Donetsk region (5867)
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