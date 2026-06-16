Day in Sumy region: two dead and 14 wounded as result of shelling. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, two people were killed and a further 14 wounded, including children, as a result of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Twenty-four settlements came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Bilopillia community, a 57-year-old man was killed as a result of an attack by enemy drones .

In the Seredyno-Budska community, a woman was killed by enemy drones. Six other people were also injured, including two children aged 1 year and 7 months and 4 years.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 63-year-old woman was injured when an enemy UAV struck a house, and a 71-year-old man was injured when an enemy drone struck a car.

In the Sumy community, an 11-year-old girl and two women were injured as a result of a UAV attack, and a 13-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

In the Shostka community, a 34-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack.

See more: Drone hits high-rise building in Sumy: child and two women injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks









