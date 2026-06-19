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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Day in Donetsk region: two people are reported killed and four wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

On 18 June, the police recorded 1,209 shelling incidents along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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Details

Eleven settlements came under fire: the towns of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka, and Sloviansk; the villages of Bilenke, Malotaranivka, Novodonetske, and Raigorodok; and the villages of Iverske, Mykolaipillia, and Ocheretine.

A total of 39 civilian structures were damaged, including 18 residential buildings.

Russia carried out nine strikes on Kramatorsk: three ‘KAB-250’ bombs and drone strikes. One person was killed, and one was injured. Five blocks of flats and ten private houses were damaged, along with a coach station, a supermarket, an administrative building, a car service centre, and two civilian vehicles.

In Mykolaivka, the Russians struck a civilian car with an FPV drone, killing one person.

In Druzhkivka, the enemy struck with four "KAB-250" bombs and four FPV drones. One person was injured, and an apartment block and a hotel complex were damaged.

In Sloviansk, Russian forces attacked with two "KAB-250" bombs and a "Molniya-2" UAV, damaging an educational institution, a boiler house, and an infrastructure facility.

In Raigorodok and Malotaranivka, one private house was damaged in each town, whilst in Bilenke, three civilian vehicles were damaged.

In addition, an enemy FPV drone struck in Sloviansk today, injuring two civilians.

Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded
Two residents of Donetsk Oblast killed and four wounded

See more: Day in Donetsk region: night-time attack on Kramatorsk, woman killed. Eleven settlements came under fire. PHOTOS

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Russian Army (12040) shoot out (17642) Donetsk region (5874)
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