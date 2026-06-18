Day in Donetsk region: night-time attack on Kramatorsk, woman killed. Eleven settlements came under fire. PHOTOS
According to police reports, on 17 June, Russian troops carried out 1,133 attacks along the front line and on civilian infrastructure in the region. Eleven towns and villages came under fire, including Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, and others.
As reported by Censor.NET, this information was provided by the regional police.
Russian attack on Kramatorsk: one fatality
On the night of 18 June, Russian forces launched an attack on Kramatorsk, resulting in the death of a woman. According to the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, at around 01:00, a ‘Molniya-2’ strike UAV struck a high-rise building in one of the city’s residential areas.
A woman born in 1973 was killed.
According to the regional police, the enemy carried out at least seven strikes on Kramatorsk.
Consequences of the strikes on towns in the region
In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and another injured as a result of strikes by FPV drones. A residential building and a car were damaged.
In Kramatorsk, attacks by five FPV drones were recorded, one of which struck a lorry. A civilian was injured, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.
In Sloviansk, one person was injured as a result of shelling and strikes by guided aerial bombs, and residential and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
In several other towns and villages across the region, damage has been reported to residential buildings, businesses, infrastructure, and transport.
Documenting the aftermath of the attacks
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