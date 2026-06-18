Day in Donetsk region: night-time attack on Kramatorsk, woman killed. Eleven settlements came under fire. PHOTOS

According to police reports, on 17 June, Russian troops carried out 1,133 attacks along the front line and on civilian infrastructure in the region. Eleven towns and villages came under fire, including Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, and others.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information was provided by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian attack on Kramatorsk: one fatality

On the night of 18 June, Russian forces launched an attack on Kramatorsk, resulting in the death of a woman. According to the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, at around 01:00, a ‘Molniya-2’ strike UAV struck a high-rise building in one of the city’s residential areas.

A woman born in 1973 was killed.

According to the regional police, the enemy carried out at least seven strikes on Kramatorsk.

Consequences of the strikes on towns in the region

In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and another injured as a result of strikes by FPV drones. A residential building and a car were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, attacks by five FPV drones were recorded, one of which struck a lorry. A civilian was injured, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

In Sloviansk, one person was injured as a result of shelling and strikes by guided aerial bombs, and residential and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

In several other towns and villages across the region, damage has been reported to residential buildings, businesses, infrastructure, and transport.

See more: In Dobropillia, soldiers rescued 90-year-old woman from under rubble following Russian air strike. PHOTO

Documenting the aftermath of the attacks















