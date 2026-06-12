In Dobropillia, soldiers rescued 90-year-old woman from under rubble following Russian air strike. PHOTO
In Dobropillia, in the Donetsk region, soldiers rescued a 90-year-old woman and her family from under the rubble following a Russian aerial bomb strike on a residential building.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 15th ‘Kara-Dag’ Brigade of the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard ‘Azov’.
The family was hiding in the basement during the shelling
According to the military, Lidiia Hryhorivna remained in her flat in Dobropillia despite constant Russian shelling.
During the latest attack, the woman and her family were in the basement of a high-rise building. At that moment, a Russian aerial bomb struck the building.
While carrying out their mission, brigade fighters discovered people trapped under the rubble and began a rescue operation.
The victim was evacuated by armoured vehicle
The soldiers freed people from under the rubble, administered first aid to the 90-year-old woman and evacuated her in an armoured vehicle to a safe place.
Lidiia Hryhorivna was then handed over to medics.
Doctors took the woman to a medical facility for further examination, the report states.
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