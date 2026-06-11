Nearly 4,000 people left Donetsk region during first ten days of June

Since early June, approximately 3,800 people, including nearly 400 children, have been evacuated from the territory of Donetsk Oblast controlled by Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

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The largest number of people have left Kramatorsk and Sloviansk

Currently, more than 140,000 people live in the part of Donetsk Oblast controlled by Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the month, the largest number of residents have left the Kramatorsk community—about 1,800 people. Another approximately 1,000 people have been evacuated from the Sloviansk community.

Evacuations are also ongoing from Druzhkivka, Mykolaivka, and Kostiantynivka.

According to the Regional Military Administration, about 16,000 residents remain in the active combat zone, including three children.

In total, over 8,000 children live in the region’s government-controlled territory. The largest number of minors are in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk communities.

Read more: Forced evacuation of children expanded in Sloviansk: three more microdistricts will be evacuated

More than 600 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone

On June 9, the next phase of the mandatory evacuation of families with children from certain towns and streets began in Donetsk Oblast.

Currently, 629 children remain in these areas.

At the same time, the resettlement of evacuees in safer regions of Ukraine is ongoing. Over the past few days, 92 people, including children and people with limited mobility, have been provided with shelter.

In addition, transit points are testing a new service that allows people to choose housing in advance from a list of available options and travel to it for free.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation zone for families with children in Kramatorsk community in Donetsk region has been extended