Forced evacuation of children expanded in Sloviansk: three more microdistricts will be evacuated

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, the zone of mandatory forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded. It now includes the Slovkurort, Cherevkivka, and Khimik microdistricts.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the head of the city military administration, Vadym Liakh.

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Three children were wounded in recent days

The corresponding order was agreed today with the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. This is a forced but necessary preventive measure. After all, in recent days, we have had three wounded children.

Read more: Russian FAB-250 bombs strike Sloviansk: 9 people injured

"In total, as of the beginning of June, 366 children live in the aforementioned microdistricts. Law enforcement officers have already begun preparatory work. Conversations are being held with families subject to evacuation, and necessary explanations are being provided," the statement reads.

I remind you that every person who is currently evacuating from the Donetsk region under the regional evacuation program can receive material and humanitarian assistance, psychological and social support, etc.

Today, our families with children are hosted free of charge by safer regions of Ukraine

In addition, specific proposals are offered by Charitable foundations.

See more: Enemy struck Sloviansk with aerial bombs: at least seven people wounded. PHOTOS

"Leaving one's home is always difficult. But adults must make a balanced decision for the sake of preserving the lives and health of children!" Liakh emphasised.