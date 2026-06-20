Russia attacked Kharkiv and 11 settlements in region: two people killed, 13 injured, including children. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 19 June 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties and injured

It is reported that two people were killed as a result of the shelling; 13 people were injured, including four children.



In the city of Kharkiv, a 48-year-old and a 76-year-old man were killed, and 10 people were injured, including a 6-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl; in the village of Staryi Saltiv, two girls aged 11 and 13 suffered acute stress reactions; in the town of Bohodukhiv, a 62-year-old man was injured.



Medical staff also treated two men, aged 35 and 61, who were injured on 16 June as a result of shelling in the village of Kurylivka.



Whilst clearing up the aftermath of the shelling on 19 June in the city of Kharkiv, fragments of a man’s body were discovered.

Attacks on Kharkiv

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked the Kyiv and Kholodnohirsk districts of Kharkiv using UAVs and guided aerial bombs .













The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:



▪️7 guided aerial bombs;

▪️5 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;

▪️6 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

▪️5 FPV drones;

▪️18 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Consequences

As a result of enemy shelling, civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed: