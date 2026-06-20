Day in Kherson region: one person killed, 23 injured, dozens of sites damaged. PHOTOS

In the Kherson region, one person was killed, and a further 23 were injured as a result of the latest Russian shelling. Extensive damage to civilian infrastructure has also been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have shelled the Kherson and Beryslav districts using artillery, mortars, and various types of drones.

Kherson, Antonivka, Stanislav, Chornobaivka, Komyshany, Beryslav, and other settlements on the right bank of the region came under fire.

Civilian casualties and attacks on transport

Civilians suffered the most as a result of drone attacks on public transport in Kherson. Several people were injured in strikes on route buses, and another woman later died from her injuries.

Separate strikes by FPV drones and artillery resulted in injuries to residents of Chornobaivka, Komyshany, Ingulets, and other settlements. Those affected included people of all ages, particularly elderly citizens.

Widespread destruction of infrastructure

Around 70 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling. These include blocks of flats and private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, a medical centre, a cathedral, a petrol station, transport vehicles, and farm buildings.

Local authorities and emergency services are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the attacks and document war crimes committed by Russian troops.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone: 4 people injured

























