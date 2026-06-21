Russians attacked Vinnytsia region: houses, cars and cultural centre were damaged. PHOTOS
Today’s attack has caused damage in one of the villages in the Vinnytsia region.
This was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia RMA, Nataliia Zabolotna, according to Censor.NET.
Damage
It is reported that two houses, two cars and a fence have been damaged. Windows have been shattered and the slate roofing has been damaged.
The blast wave also affected the local community centre, where the windows were also damaged.
A community commission has already begun surveying and documenting the damage for subsequent repairs.
No casualties
It is reported that there were no casualties or injuries.
Consequences of the strikes
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