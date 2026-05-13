Shahed debris damages house and agricultural enterprise in Vinnytsia region. PHOTO
In the Vinnytsia region, debris from a Russian Shahed drone fell in the middle of a yard after an attack by Russian drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna.
According to her, a residential building and the premises of one of the agricultural enterprises were damaged by the blast wave and falling debris.
What was damaged by the attack
Windows were blown out in the house, and the roof and facade were also damaged.
A fragment of the Russian drone fell right in the middle of the yard.
There is currently no information about any casualties.
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