Russia has attacked Zaporizhzhia three times: one person killed, others injured and homes destroyed. PHOTOS

During the night and morning of 22 June, Russian forces carried out several strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Private homes and a high-rise block were damaged, and there are civilian casualties, including both dead and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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First strike: elderly residents injured

Russian forces carried out the first strike at around 23:00 on 21 June, targeting a private property in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. The strike caused a fire.

Two people were injured — a 67-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man. The woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her limbs, whilst medics diagnosed the man with an acute stress reaction. Both received the necessary medical attention.

After midnight, the occupiers launched a second strike

After midnight, Russian troops attacked the city again with strike drones. One of the drones struck a private house, which was destroyed. A fire broke out at the scene.

A man was injured as a result of the second attack. He was hospitalised and is receiving the necessary medical care.

In addition to private homes, a multi-storey residential block was damaged by the Russian strikes. The blast wave shattered windows and damaged the building’s façade.

Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes. Municipal services are clearing up the aftermath of the attacks, whilst specialists continue to assess the damaged properties.

Drone strike in the morning

On the morning of 22 June, Russian forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones.

According to Fedorov, one of the Russian drones struck a non-residential building, causing a fire. Preliminary reports suggest there were no casualties.

Another strike hit a private residential house. The impact caused a fire to break out, and details of the attack’s consequences were initially being clarified.

Later, the regional governor reported that three people had been injured as a result of the strike on the residential area. Whilst clearing up the aftermath, rescue workers also discovered that a woman had been trapped inside the burning house.

Emergency services were at the scene, carrying out a search and rescue operation and extinguishing the fire.

Fedorov subsequently reported that the woman who had been inside the house, which was destroyed as a result of the Russian drone attack, had died.

Among the injured is an 11-year-old boy. He is currently under medical supervision.

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