Past 24 hours in Donetsk Oblast: one dead and seven wounded following attacks by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has attacked six settlements in the Donetsk region, carrying out more than 1,200 strikes. A civilian was killed in Druzhkivka, and seven more people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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On 21 June, the police recorded 1,214 enemy attacks along the front line and in residential areas of the region. Six settlements came under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Mykolaivka and Sloviansk, and the villages of Iverske and Kurytsyne. Forty civilian structures were damaged, including 29 residential buildings.

Kramatorsk District

The Russians carried out four strikes on Druzhkivka, including using FPV drones – killing one civilian and wounding two others. An apartment block was damaged.

One person was injured in Kramatorsk. Russian forces attacked the city with two "KAB-250" bombs and four drones. An apartment block, private houses, a business premises and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

The enemy shelled Sloviansk with ‘Tornado-S’ multiple launch rocket systems – four civilians were injured, and eight blocks of flats and two cars were damaged.

In Mykolaivka, 18 private homes and a church were damaged; in Kurytsyne, a civilian bus and a car were damaged; and in Iverske, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Consequences of the attack













