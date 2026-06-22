Scheme to embezzle funds intended for prosthetics for military personnel and people with disabilities has been uncovered in Zakarpattia. PHOTOS

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers have uncovered a cynical scheme involving the misappropriation of public funds intended to provide people with disabilities and wounded Ukrainian servicemen with rehabilitation equipment and prosthetics.

This was reported by the National Police press centre, as relayed by Censor.NET.

Details

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The organiser of the scheme turned out to be the acting head of the Transcarpathian regional branch of the Social Protection Fund for People with Disabilities. Acting in collusion with an accomplice who unofficially represented the interests of a private company, the official set up a mechanism for embezzling public funds.

The woman held meetings with people in need of assistance (including Ukrainian defenders who had suffered amputations as a result of combat injuries), coordinated the work of prosthetists and processed the documentation. However, taking advantage of her position, she entered false information into the documents regarding the alleged successful delivery of rehabilitation equipment.

On the basis of these forged documents, 592,000 hryvnias were unjustifiably transferred to the accounts of a private company for products which the recipients never actually received. The investigation has so far identified at least seven victims — both civilians and military personnel.

Searches and seized assets

Police carried out a series of authorised searches in several regions of Ukraine: at the official’s place of work, in company offices and at the residential addresses of those involved.

The following items were seized during the searches:

working documents and draft records;

bank cards and mobile phones;

significant amounts of cash: 780,000 hryvnias, 3,200 US dollars and 1,470 euros.

Under the procedural supervision of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the suspects have been served with notices of suspicion. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officers identifying other possible participants in this criminal scheme.













See more: UAH 5.6 million scheme: embezzlement of budget funds in hospital procurement exposed. PHOTOS