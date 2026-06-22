Antique coins and icons seized at border with Romania, – State Border Guard Service. PHOTO

At the Ukrainian-Romanian border, border guards discovered antique coins and icons being transported by Ukrainian citizens.

This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, according to Censor.NET.

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A collection of coins was found in a minibus

At the ‘Porubne’ border crossing, during an inspection of a minibus heading for Romania, border guards discovered a collection of coins.

The luggage compartment contained 24 coins from various countries, minted between the early 19th and mid-20th centuries.

Antique icons were being transported across the border

Another incident was recorded at the Krasnoilsk border crossing point.

Border guards, working alongside customs officers, discovered two antique icons belonging to a Ukrainian citizen who was leaving the country.

The seized items were sent for examination. They may be of cultural or historical value.

Customs officials drew up the relevant reports regarding the violations detected.

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