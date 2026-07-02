TV camera operator Oleksandr Vernihorov killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Serviceman and camera operator for Dnipro TV channels Oleksandr Vernihorov was killed on the Kharkiv front while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk regional branch of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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As noted, Vernihorov was killed on June 28. He was 36 years old.

He fought on the front line

Oleksandr reportedly voluntarily joined the ranks of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in July 2022. Since then, he had been fighting on the frontline.

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Worked as a cameraman

Before mobilization, he worked for many years as a camera operator for Channel 9 in Dnipro. His last place of work was the Vidkrytyi TV channel.

Colleagues remember Oleksandr as responsible, brave, and devoted to his work.

Journalist Oleksandr Koptev noted that he remembers him as "always focused and straightforward at work" – a true professional whom one could always rely on.

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"We express our sincere condolences to the family, loved ones, friends and colleagues of Oleksandr Vernihorov. Eternal memory and everlasting honor to the Defender of Ukraine," the NUJU added.