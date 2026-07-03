Ruscists have been attacking four petrol stations in Sumy region since last night. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties. PHOTO

Since last night, Russian occupiers have attacked petrol stations in the Sumy region four times.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A woman was injured in the Nedryhailiv community. In the Sumy community, at least three civilians were injured.



In Sumy, the Russians attacked a petrol station twice. According to preliminary information, the second strike was carried out by a jet-powered UAV," the statement reads.

According to the acting mayor of Sumy, there are casualties following a strike on one of the petrol stations in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy.

The exact number is being confirmed.

Read more: Day in Sumy region: five people killed, including child, and dozens injured. PHOTOS