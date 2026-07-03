Ruscists attacked Kramatorsk with drones twice: woman killed, man wounded. PHOTO
Russian invaders struck Kramatorsk with drones, killing a woman. At least one wounded person is known about.
This was reported by the city council’s press service, Censor.NET reports.
Details
During the first half of the day alone, Russian occupiers attacked civilians with drones twice.
"At around 08:00 a.m., in the settlement of Semenivka, an FPV drone launched by Russian troops hit the territory of a private household. As a result of the attack, a woman born in 1946 was killed.
Another strike occurred at around 11:00 a.m. A Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of a private household, wounding a man born in 1971," the statement reads.
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