Ruscists attacked Kramatorsk with drones twice: woman killed, man wounded. PHOTO

Russian invaders struck Kramatorsk with drones, killing a woman. At least one wounded person is known about.

This was reported by the city council’s press service, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

During the first half of the day alone, Russian occupiers attacked civilians with drones twice.

"At around 08:00 a.m., in the settlement of Semenivka, an FPV drone launched by Russian troops hit the territory of a private household. As a result of the attack, a woman born in 1946 was killed.

Another strike occurred at around 11:00 a.m. A Geran-2 unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of a private household, wounding a man born in 1971," the statement reads.

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