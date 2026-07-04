Enemy struck Ukrzaliznytsia maintenance vehicle with drone whilst repair work was being carried out in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

An enemy UAV struck aUkrzaliznytsia maintenance vehicle whilst repair work was being carried out in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrzaliznytsia press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What were the consequences?

As noted, thanks to a timely warning from the monitoring centre, staff managed to take cover. Fortunately, none of the railway workers were injured.

"Despite constant attacks, railway workers continue to carry out their duties every day to ensure that train services remain safe and uninterrupted," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasised.

Read more: More than 40 "Ukrzaliznytsia" trains have been delayed following massive attack by Russian Federation