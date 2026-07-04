Occupiers attacked three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: nine people wounded. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 4 July, Russian forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones, artillery and missiles, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Dniprovskyi District

In the Dniprovskyi district, the Russians targeted the communities of Dnipro, Solonea and Mykolaivka. A factory was damaged and fires broke out.

Four people were injured. A 22-year-old woman has been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. Men aged 28, 32 and 63 will receive outpatient treatment.

Read more: Ruscists attack gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed, three injured

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the communities of Myrove, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske were affected. A shopping centre, blocks of flats, private homes and cars were damaged.



Five people were injured as a result of the Russian strikes. They are men aged 52 and 64, and women aged 44, 47 and 75. All will receive outpatient treatment.

Kam’yanskyi District

In the Kamianske district, the enemy struck the Piatykhatky community. Infrastructure has been damaged.

Consequences of the attacks







