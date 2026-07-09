Russia has attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times: man has been injured, and houses and school have been damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Dnipro districts. A man was injured, and residential buildings, a school, farm buildings and cars were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

A 52-year-old man was injured in the Chervonohryhorivska community. He will recover at home.

The occupiers also fired artillery and drones at the district centre, the Pokrovska rural community, and the Marhanets district.

Five blocks of flats and six private houses, an arts school, a business, solar panels, power lines, and gas pipelines were damaged.

Synelnykove District

Yesterday’s strike by KABs in the Mykolaiv community damaged seven private homes, two outbuildings, a car, and a power line.

Dnipro District

A petrol station was damaged in the Solonyanska community as a result of a drone attack.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russians have struck the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: four people wounded. Photo report













