Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: four people wounded. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 8 July, Russian forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times using drones and artillery.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Dniprovskyi District
In the Dniprovskyi district, the enemy targeted the Slobozhanske and Mykolaivka communities.
Logistics and agricultural enterprises were damaged as a result of the Russian attacks. A 35-year-old man was injured. He will recover at home.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrivka, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivka were hit.
As a result of the Russian strikes, a secondary school, a health centre, an administrative building, a block of flats, private homes and cars were damaged.
A 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were injured. Both will receive outpatient treatment.
Synelnykivskyi District
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Mykolaiv community.
Updated information
According to updated information, a 69-year-old woman was injured in the morning attack in Pavlohrad. She has been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.
Consequences of the attacks
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