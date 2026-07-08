Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: four people wounded. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 8 July, Russian forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times using drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Dniprovskyi District

In the Dniprovskyi district, the enemy targeted the Slobozhanske and Mykolaivka communities.

Logistics and agricultural enterprises were damaged as a result of the Russian attacks. A 35-year-old man was injured. He will recover at home.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrivka, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivka were hit.

As a result of the Russian strikes, a secondary school, a health centre, an administrative building, a block of flats, private homes and cars were damaged.

A 55-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were injured. Both will receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: five districts under attack by Russia, enterprises and petrol stations damaged, wheat fields ablaze. PHOTOS

Synelnykivskyi District

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Mykolaiv community.

Updated information

According to updated information, a 69-year-old woman was injured in the morning attack in Pavlohrad. She has been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.

Consequences of the attacks







