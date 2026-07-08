Night in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: five districts under attack by Russia, enterprises and petrol stations damaged, wheat fields ablaze. PHOTOS

Last night, Russian forces attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and artillery.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of the region

As noted, in the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Mozolevka, Marhanets, Pokrovka and Myrivka were affected. Agricultural enterprises, petrol stations and cars were damaged. Four people were injured. A 42-year-old man has been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition. Another man, aged 51, and two women, aged 40 and 52, will receive outpatient treatment.

A fire broke out in Pavlohrad. Transport infrastructure has been damaged.

Wheat fields were on fire in the Piatykhatska community in the Kamianskyi district and the Apostolivska community in the Kryvyi Rih district.

See more: Russia attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: car repair workshops, petrol stations and warehouses were set alight. PHOTOS

The Russians also struck the Petropavlivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district.

Consequences













See more: Russia attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: 10 wounded. PHOTOS