Russia attacked six districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: car repair workshops, petrol stations and warehouses were set alight. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region, fires broke out at a car service centre, a petrol station, warehouses and an outbuilding. A social care facility, a block of flats and cars were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih District

A fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih this morning. The enemy once again attacked a logistics company using a UAV. Cars were also damaged.













Nikopol District

The occupiers shelled the district centre, as well as the Marhanetsk, Myrivka and Pokrovsk urban communities, using artillery and drones.

A private house, two outbuildings, a car and a psychoneurological care home were damaged.

Synelnykivskyi District

Following a strike by a guided aerial bomb in the Pokrovska community, an outbuilding caught fire. In the Shakhtarska community, a high-rise block and a car were damaged.

Dniprovskyi District

A private business was on fire in the Pidhorodne community following a drone attack.

See more: Occupiers struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: 3 people killed, 12 more injured. PHOTOS

Samarivskyi District

A fire broke out in Samar following a drone strike. Warehouses containing agricultural machinery were damaged.

Kamianskyi District

In Kamianske, a UAV struck a petrol station. A fire broke out.







