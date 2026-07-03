Occupiers struck Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: 3 people killed, 12 more injured. PHOTOS
During the day on July 3, Russian troops attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with drones, artillery, aerial bombs, and a missile, leaving people dead and injured.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Kryvyi Rih district
- It is noted that the number of injured people has increased in the Sofiivka community in Kryvyi Rih district.
A 35-year-old woman is in hospital in moderate condition. In total, one person was killed and six were injured in the attack.
- Infrastructure was damaged in the Lozuvatka community.
Nikopol District
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Tomakivka, Myrove and Pokrovske were affected. A supermarket, an administrative building, a college, a petrol station, homes and cars were damaged.
Two men aged 45 were killed as a result of the Russian strikes. A 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been hospitalised in a moderately serious condition.
Synelnykove District
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the communities of Shakhtarska, Petropavlivska, Ukrainska, Vasylkivska and Slavhorodska. A shop and homes were damaged.
Four people were injured, including two children.
Dnipro District
In the Dnipro district, the enemy targeted Dnipro and the Mykolaivka and Petrykivka communities. Fires broke out.
Consequences of the shelling
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