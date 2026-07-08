Russians struck logistics company’s premises in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian troops attacked a logistics company in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A strike was carried out on the premises of a logistics company.

Information about the casualties is being verified," the statement said.

See more: Ruscists attacked "Nova Poshta" sorting terminal in Dnipro. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

On the night of July 8, Russian occupiers attacked five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging businesses and gas stations and setting wheat fields ablaze.

See more: Russian forces attacked Odesa region with drones: three petrol stations and energy facility were hit. PHOTO