Supplied from EU: a drug dealer was arrested in Odesa with kilogram of cocaine worth $52,000. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking network operating in Ukraine. In Odesa, a 41-year-old local resident was caught red-handed after organising the smuggling of cocaine from European Union countries.

The suspect is currently being held in a remand centre, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The drug ring was organised by a man from Odesa, who single-handedly managed the logistics of smuggling the illegal goods from Europe. He planned to sell the contraband in large consignments, targeting exclusively wholesale customers in the southern regions of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers had been monitoring the suspect for some time and documented several instances of the ‘goods’ being sold.The dealer was arrested whilst handing over 1 kilogram of cocaine, for which he planned to receive 52,000 US dollars.

During urgent searches, evidence of his systematic illegal activities was seized from the suspect: mobile phones and data storage devices, bank cards and large sums of cash.

Court proceedings and charges

The Odessa resident has already been formally charged with the illegal sale of narcotics on a particularly large scale.

The court has remanded him in custody. He faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

A series of measures is also being carried out to identify other individuals involved in drug trafficking.















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