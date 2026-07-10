In Kherson region, two people were killed and 39 wounded as result of Russian shelling; three children were among casualties. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, and by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, Rakivka, Novomykolaivka, Urozhaine, Vysuntsi, Zelenivka, Novoraisk, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Shevchenkivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Charivne, Krasnosilske, Kostyrka, Inhulets, Kizomys, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Vysoke, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Novodmytrivka, Rozliv, Romashkove, Doslidne, Nadiivka, Veletenske, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Komyshany, Mykilske, Mylove, Molodizhne, Naddniprianske, Osokorivka, Sadove, Tokarivka, Tiahynka and the city of Kherson came under air strikes, drone terror and artillery shelling.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging 14 private homes in particular. The occupiers also destroyed a mobile phone mast, a public bus and private cars.

A total of 25 properties were damaged: 14 private homes, a medical facility, an ambulance, eight civilian vehicles and a bus.

Injuries and fatalities

During the night in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, two men aged 51 and 46 were injured when explosives were dropped from a UAV. When an emergency medical team arrived to assist them, the Russians carried out a second attack, dropping explosives onto the emergency vehicle. The strike injured the 50-year-old driver and two doctors aged 38 and 49. All suffered concussions. The medics’ vehicle was damaged.

The occupiers subsequently attacked a 17-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman with drones. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds from gunfire to various parts of their bodies.

In the Dniprovskyi district, near the market, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, killing a 58-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife. The couple’s car was completely burnt out.

As a result of subsequent attacks, two boys aged 13 and 16 were injured, as well as a 30-year-old woman and two men aged 43 and 77. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, concussions and shrapnel wounds to various parts of the body. A medical facility, a private house and two cars were also damaged.

In the "Tavriiskyi" neighbourhood, a 60-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were injured as a result of enemy drone attacks. They sustained blast injuries and concussions.

In the city centre, near the market, three men aged 43, 55 and 60 were injured as a result of a strike by an ‘FPV’-type drone. They sustained blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, concussions and shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies.

Later, a 68-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were injured in a drone attack near a cinema. Both suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Near an administrative building, the occupiers attacked a minibus with an FPV drone. Eight people aged between 38 and 75 were injured in the explosion. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, concussions and shrapnel wounds to various parts of the body. The vehicle was effectively destroyed.

The Russians struck with an FPV drone near a supermarket, where two men aged 54 and 64 were injured. They were taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the face and legs.

In other parts of the Central District, four men, including a police officer, were injured in drone attacks. A private house and four cars were damaged.

russian forces carried out air strikes using guided bombs on settlements in the Muzykivska rural and Kherson urban communities. As a result of the explosions in the Muzykivska community, four people required medical attention. Two women and two men sustained blast injuries, head injuries, concussions and shrapnel wounds. Four private homes were damaged.

Attacks by ‘FPV’-type drones caused damage to three private homes in Vysokyi, Inhulets and Shevchenkivka, and to a car in Novovorontsovka.

In addition, a 58-year-old ambulance driver and a 62-year-old civilian, who had been injured days earlier as a result of enemy shelling of Kherson, sought medical assistance. Both suffered blast injuries and concussions.























See more: Five people injured: State Emergency Service shows the aftermath of Russian strike on petrol station in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS