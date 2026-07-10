Over 2,000 shelters have been inspected in the Sumy region: dozens were found to be closed,- RMA. PHOTO

Over two thousand shelters were inspected in the Sumy region over a three-day period. During the inspections, 24 closed shelters were discovered, with a further three found during a separate night-time inspection.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, representatives of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and district and local authorities inspected over two thousand shelters. Of those deemed ready or partially ready for use, over 91 per cent were open and accessible to the public.

At the same time, 24 shelters were found to be closed. The highest number of such facilities was recorded in Sumy and Shostka.

"Twenty-four closed shelters have been identified – mainly in Sumy and Shostka. This is unacceptable," Grigorov emphasised.











He noted that an additional night-time inspection was carried out following reports from members of the public regarding possible breaches. During this inspection, a further three closed shelters were discovered.

The head of the Regional State Administration assured that all identified violations must be rectified as soon as possible. According to him, the relevant instructions have already been issued, and he is personally monitoring the situation.

Grigorov also urged residents of the region to report any closed shelters during air raid alerts by dialling 102.

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