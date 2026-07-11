Large-scale fire following Russian attack on Kyiv region brought under control: blaze covered 4,000 square metres. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The fire, which broke out as a result of a Russian attack on the Kyiv region, has been brought under control.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

As noted, rescue workers extinguished a fire covering an area of 4,000 square metres, which broke out as a result of an attack by the occupying forces on one of the infrastructure facilities.



Whilst extinguishing the fire, the rescue teams worked in extremely difficult conditions – in sweltering heat and under the constant threat of further shelling.

Rescue workers from the Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv, units from the combined detachment of the State Emergency Service, the local fire brigade, the fire service of Boryspil International Airport, as well as three fire trains, were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the Russian aggression.

Read more: After Russian attack in Vyshneve, gas supply was restored for over 200 families, - Naftogaz













