Russia launched massive attack on south of Odesa region: health centre and residential buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

On Friday night, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the south of the Odesa region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A difficult night for the south of the Odesa region. The enemy has dealt yet another cynical blow to the region’s civilian infrastructure," he said.

Damage

It is reported that the attack damaged a polyclinic, at least three private residential buildings, and infrastructure facilities.

"At the medical facility, around 60 windows and 8 doors were smashed, and over 60 per cent of the suspended ceiling was destroyed. Despite the significant damage, the medical equipment survived and remains in working order. Restoration work is currently underway to ensure the facility is fully operational as soon as possible," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa region: stevedore-mechanic killed

















No casualties were reported

According to the Odesa Regional State Administration, fortunately, no reports of casualties have been received.

All relevant services are working at the scene, and work to deal with the aftermath is ongoing.