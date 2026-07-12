Russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times on 12 July: five people injured, - Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS
Russian forces shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times on 12 July, injuring five people and damaging civilian infrastructure.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Telegram post by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.
Massive attacks on districts across the region
According to Hanzha, the enemy used drones and artillery to attack four districts in the region.
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka came under fire. The strikes damaged infrastructure, multi-storey and private houses, farm buildings and a shop. A garage was also destroyed.
Consequences of the strikes and new casualties
In addition to the four people injured earlier in the day, a 69-year-old woman was also wounded. She will receive outpatient treatment.
Kryvyi Rih and the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih region were also hit. Infrastructure, private homes and a car were damaged there.
In the Piatykhatky community in the Kamianske district, a wheat field caught fire. In the Mezheva community in the Synelnykove district, a private house caught fire.
- It was previously reported that two women were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Sumy region.
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