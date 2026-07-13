Consequences of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured has risen to 6, including teenager. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Six people have already been injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
"There are already six people injured, including a 15-year-old boy – the number of casualties from the enemy attack has risen," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
On 12 July, the Russian military attacked Zaporizhzhia. High-rise buildings, cars and one of the hospitals were damaged. A fire broke out.
The aftermath of the attack
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