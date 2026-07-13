Consequences of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured has risen to 6, including teenager. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Six people have already been injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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"There are already six people injured, including a 15-year-old boy – the number of casualties from the enemy attack has risen," the statement reads.

What led up to this?

On 12 July, the Russian military attacked Zaporizhzhia. High-rise buildings, cars and one of the hospitals were damaged. A fire broke out.

Read more: Eight people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

The aftermath of the attack





















