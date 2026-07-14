Syrskyi in Oleksandrivka sector: Drones, logistics, and preserving soldiers’ lives are priorities. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited combat units in the Oleksandrivka sector, where he inspected the performance of combat missions and troop supplies and spoke with commanders.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Worked with combat units of Air Assault Forces grouping

"Another visit to the active Oleksandrivka sector. Together with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I worked with combat units of the Air Assault Forces grouping, as well as adjacent units that are confidently holding the defense, conducting active combat operations, and eliminating the enemy," the Commander-in-Chief said.

Read more: UAVs carried out more than 437,000 combat missions in June. More than 200,000 targets hit – Syrskyi

The main purpose of the visit was to directly assess the performance of combat missions in the brigades’ defensive sectors, check their combat readiness, and speak with commanders and service members on the ground.

I heard reports from the Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and commanders of military units and subunits on the operational situation, problematic issues, and ways to resolve them.

Particular attention was paid to logistical support, as it directly affects the effectiveness of our operations on the battlefield.

I issued the necessary instructions on supplying units with weapons, military equipment, and means of destruction, primarily strike unmanned systems.

Read more: Putin orders Russian General Staff to calculate options for offensive from north, Chernihiv region most likely target – Syrskyi

We are consistently expanding the unmanned component

The enemy is increasingly feeling its effectiveness both deep in its rear and directly on the front line. According to statistics from one day in July, we achieved a 1.8-to-1 advantage over the enemy in the use of FPV drones across the entire frontline.

Presentation of awards

Syrskyi personally presented Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine awards to soldiers who courageously hold their positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy, and bring Ukraine’s victory closer every day.

"While speaking with service members, I emphasized once again that our priority is not only the effective performance of combat missions but also the maximum preservation of Ukrainian soldiers’ lives. Technological superiority, sound planning, and professionalism must deliver results.

"I thank every service member for their resilience, professionalism, and dedication. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" the Commander-in-Chief said.

Read more: There are no grounds for dismissing Syrskyi due to situation at "Skelia", - Venislavskyi











