Odesa, Dnipro, Ternopil, Rivne, Frankivsk: rallies held in Ukrainian cities for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s resignation. PHOTOS

On the evening of 17 July, rallies are taking place in several Ukrainian cities demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister. There are also calls for Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

Censor.NET reports this.

Odesa

In particular, a rally in support of former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is taking place in Odesa. As of 7:50 p.m., more than 500 people had gathered on Derybasivska Street.

They are holding placards reading: "You can go on holiday when you have learned your lesson!", "For innovation. For Fedorov", "Fedorov is Diia", and "Fedorov is minister. Yes to reforms".

Ivano-Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, people have gathered in the square outside the administrative building to protest against the dismissal of former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov. They are holding placards reading: "Fedorov is defence minister!", "Syrskyi out!", "The people are the power!", "Better drones than people", and "Strong army — strong Ukraine!"

As of 8:10 p.m., approximately 300 people had gathered in the square outside the administrative building.

Dnipro

People also took to the streets in Dnipro for a rally against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as head of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Around 300 people gathered for the event, and their number continues to grow. The protesters are chanting: "There are no holidays during wartime", "We need military reform", and "With Fedorov, there is hope".

In addition to demanding Fedorov’s reinstatement as defence minister, participants are calling for Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi’s dismissal. The protesters brought cardboard placards and flags.

Photo: Suspilne

Rivne

A rally against Mykhailo Fedorov’s removal as defence minister is also underway in Rivne. Approximately 100 people gathered in the city’s Teatralna Square.

They are holding signs and chanting: "Syrskyi out!"

The protesters are demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated as defence minister, that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi be dismissed, that corruption be tackled and that a permanent government be formed.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Cherkasy

Protests are also taking place in Cherkasy. Around 150 people have gathered in the city’s Soborna Square.

Participants chanted: "Once we win the war, you can go on holiday", "No to unilateral decisions", and "Free the prisoners, not Fedorov". Passing cars honked in support.

Photo: Suspilne

Ternopil

In Ternopil, nearly 200 people gathered near the regional military administration building. They are calling for Mykhailo Fedorov to remain in office as defence minister.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Mykolaiv

People also took to the streets for a protest rally in Mykolaiv. They gathered to express their views on Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal. The protesters are calling for him to remain in office as head of the Defence Ministry.

Photo: Suspilne

Similar rallies were previously reported in Lviv and Kyiv.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation