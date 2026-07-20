It took more than day to deal with aftermath of Russian attack: large-scale fire at warehouses in Kyiv region has been brought under control. PHOTO

In the Kyiv region, firefighters have extinguished a large-scale fire that broke out following a Russian attack on the night of 19 July. The blaze engulfed two warehouse buildings with a combined area of around 100,000 square metres, and efforts to bring it under control lasted more than a day.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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According to rescue workers, over 200 State Emergency Service personnel and 70 units of specialist equipment were deployed to extinguish the fire. Due to the scale of the blaze, aircraft and robotic equipment were also utilised.

The State Emergency Service noted that the fire was completely extinguished thanks to the coordinated efforts of all units. Work is currently underway at the site to dismantle and douse the structures of the damaged buildings to prevent the fire from reigniting.



















