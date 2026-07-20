Russia is attacking emergency services: rescue workers were targeted in Sumy region, and gas workers in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, the occupying forces launched a second attack on State Emergency Service rescue workers, whilst in the Kharkiv region they dropped a KAB on a gas emergency response team. No one was injured, but the service vehicles were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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In the Sumy region, in the Bilopillia community, the occupiers launched a second attack on the site where rescue workers were operating, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The emergency services managed to retreat to safety, but a fire engine was damaged. The rescue workers also extinguished fires following enemy attacks in the Bilopillia and Hlukhiv communities.









Gas workers in the Kharkiv region were hit by a second attack from the Russian Federation

In the Kharkiv region, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a gas emergency response team in the Derhachi community, which was plugging gas leaks in buildings damaged by shelling, according to the Kharkiv branch of ‘Gazmerezhi’.

After work had begun, the enemy launched a second strike – guided bombs fell approximately 50 metres from the workers. Thanks to their quick reaction, they were unharmed, though their service vehicle was damaged.

The Kharkiv branch of ‘Gazmerezhi’ noted that since the start of the year, more than 20 pieces of specialist equipment have been damaged due to Russian attacks, and emergency teams have been deployed over 180 times to deal with the aftermath of the hostilities.





