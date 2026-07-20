Missile strike on the Odesa region: two women and a small child were injured. PHOTOS

Three people were injured in a Russian missile attack in the Odesa region, including a girl aged 1 year and 10 months. Residential buildings, a car, a garage and a company’s solar panels were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

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In one of the settlements, the roof of a two-storey house caught fire as a result of the shelling. In another, two residential buildings, a garage and a car were damaged.

Two women and a child were injured. One of the women was hospitalised, whilst the girl received outpatient treatment.

The strike also damaged the solar panels at one of the local businesses. The fire that broke out following the attack was quickly extinguished by the emergency services. Clean-up operations are ongoing.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv region, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded

Consequences of the attack









