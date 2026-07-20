Head of military depot sold off air defence drones worth 6.2 million hryvnias: case referred to court, – OPG. PHOTO

The head of a warehouse at one of the border guard units is to stand trial for embezzling military equipment intended to support air defence in southern Ukraine. According to the investigation, he unlawfully appropriated equipment worth over 6.2 million hryvnias and sold some of the stolen goods to civilians.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigations.

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According to the investigation, between June 2023 and September 2025, the 28-year-old serviceman, exploiting his official position and access to the military unit’s property, misappropriated equipment belonging to the engineering and aviation service. The shortfall was discovered during a stock-take.

Among the stolen items were unmanned aerial vehicles, ground control stations, photographic equipment, a laptop and a charging station. The investigation established that the accused sold some of the equipment to civilians, businesspeople and volunteers. He pawned the laptop and used the charging station at home.

Furthermore, using the proceeds from the sale of the stolen property, the serviceman purchased a Lexus car worth 400,000 hryvnias in June 2025. He subsequently sold it for almost double the price in order to launder the illegally obtained proceeds.







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The accused was arrested, and the court imposed a pre-trial detention order on him, with the alternative of posting bail of 5.4 million hryvnias. He is currently in custody.

During the pre-trial investigation, the serviceman began to partially compensate the state for the losses incurred.

He is charged with the theft of military property through abuse of his official position, misappropriation and embezzlement of entrusted property, as well as the laundering of property obtained by criminal means.

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