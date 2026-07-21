Russia attacked two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were killed. PHOTOS
Since the evening of 20 July, Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times, using drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
FPV drone strikes car
The most severe consequences were recorded in the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnykivskyi district, where a Russian FPV drone struck a car.
Two people were killed as a result of the attack.
Shelling of the Nikopol area
Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivska, Myrivska, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities, came under drone attack.
The Russian attacks caused a fire – a wheat field was ablaze. A lorry, infrastructure facilities, a greenhouse and another private house – which had already been damaged in previous shelling – were also damaged.
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