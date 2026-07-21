Russia attacked two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were killed. PHOTOS

Since the evening of 20 July, Russian forces have attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times, using drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

FPV drone strikes car

The most severe consequences were recorded in the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnykivskyi district, where a Russian FPV drone struck a car.

Two people were killed as a result of the attack.

Shelling of the Nikopol area

Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivska, Myrivska, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities, came under drone attack.

The Russian attacks caused a fire – a wheat field was ablaze. A lorry, infrastructure facilities, a greenhouse and another private house – which had already been damaged in previous shelling – were also damaged.

See more: Russian attack on Sumy: house and shopping centre caught fire, rescue workers came under renewed shelling. VIDEO+PHOTOS









