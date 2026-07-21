Russia was planning double terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivsk, - SSU. PHOTOS

Russian security services were planning a double bombing in a residential complex in Ivano-Frankivsk. The perpetrator was recruited via Telegram, and the explosives were to be disguised as kitchen pots.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

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According to the investigation, the occupiers planned to detonate homemade explosive devices in the courtyard of a residential complex in the city centre in order to cause the maximum number of casualties among civilians and emergency service personnel.

As reported by the SSU, the first explosion was to take place in the car park following the remote detonation of a homemade bomb. The Russian security services planned to detonate the second explosive device once law enforcement officers, medics, rescue workers and local residents had arrived at the scene.

How the Russian security services recruited the perpetrator

According to counter-intelligence reports, the Russians enlisted a local unemployed man to help prepare the attack; he was recruited after he had been searching for ‘easy money’ on Telegram channels.

After receiving instructions from his handlers, the man rented a flat overlooking the site of the planned explosion. To fine-tune the future attack, he secretly installed a mobile phone in the courtyard, connected to a power bank, so that the Russian special services could determine the best place to plant the explosives.

Subsequently, the suspect purchased the necessary components to manufacture improvised explosive devices.

According to the SSU, the agent was instructed to disguise the explosives as kitchen saucepans. Each was to contain around six kilograms of explosive material, detonators and hundreds of metal bolts, which were to act as projectiles.

The perpetrator was to leave the first improvised explosive device amongst civilian vehicles in a car park.

The second explosion was intended to target rescue workers and civilians

Following the detonation of the first bomb, the Russian security services planned to remotely detonate the second explosive device, located nearby. According to the occupiers’ plan, law enforcement officers, medics, rescue workers and local residents would already be at the scene by that point, having come to assist the victims.

The SSU’s counter-intelligence unit uncovered the preparations for the terrorist attack in good time, prevented it from taking place and documented all stages of the planning. Ukrainian security services also identified the Russian intelligence officers who coordinated and planned the attack.

See more: FSB agents who carried out terrorist attack in Kamianets-Podilskyi have been sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 years’ imprisonment. PHOTOS











