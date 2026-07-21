Russians attacked vehicle carrying civilians in Donetsk region: two dead, three injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 21 July, Russian troops struck a civilian vehicle in the village of Znamivka, in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. Two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the investigation, at around 13:25, the occupying forces attacked the village of Znamivka in the Oleksandrivka community. A car carrying civilians was hit.

A 76-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were killed at the scene.

Three other people – two women and a man – sustained injuries of varying severity. All the victims received medical treatment.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a war crime.





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