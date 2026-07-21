Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol: petrol tanker, petrol station and service station were hit, - city council. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, on the afternoon of 21 July. A large-scale fire broke out following the strikes.
According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Mariupol City Council.
According to the city council, the explosions took place in the area of Topolina Street. It has been confirmed that a petrol tanker, the ‘Mosgaz’ petrol station and a service station were hit.
Information is also being verified regarding a possible strike on Russian occupiers’ military depots located in the same area.
The Mariupol City Council noted that, due to the explosions and a major fire, the occupying authorities have blocked access to Topolina Street.
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