Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol: petrol tanker, petrol station and service station were hit, - city council. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, on the afternoon of 21 July. A large-scale fire broke out following the strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Mariupol City Council.

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According to the city council, the explosions took place in the area of Topolina Street. It has been confirmed that a petrol tanker, the ‘Mosgaz’ petrol station and a service station were hit.

Information is also being verified regarding a possible strike on Russian occupiers’ military depots located in the same area.

The Mariupol City Council noted that, due to the explosions and a major fire, the occupying authorities have blocked access to Topolina Street.





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