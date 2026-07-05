Russia is moving forces through Mariupol in small groups, disguising convoys as civilian vehicles, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The Russians are redeploying forces to the north of the Donetsk region – in small groups and under the cover of civilian transport.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Centre for the Study of the Occupation, as reported by Censor.NET.

What is known

"Military movements. The priority is the north of Donetsk Oblast. But there is something else of interest. The entire convoy in the video is military. Although you wouldn’t necessarily tell just by looking at it. This is exactly how the Russians are now moving forces through Mariupol – in small groups, under the cover of civilian vehicles," Andriushchenko noted.

He also noted that such convoys are accompanied by mobile fire support units.

See also: Bridge on the Donetsk–Mariupol road destroyed by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

Russia’s military logistics have become more covert

According to Andriushchenko, this can only be seen "from the ground".

"And this clearly shows just how much more cautious and covert Russian military logistics have become," he emphasised.