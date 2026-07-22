Russia struck UNICEF warehouse: over 106,000 humanitarian aid items for children were destroyed. PHOTO

Russian troops have struck a UNICEF warehouse where humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children and families was being stored.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a Telegram post by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights.

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Strike on aid for children

According to the ombudsman, the attack targeted not only civilian infrastructure but also an international humanitarian mission that provides daily support to those affected.

The strike destroyed over 106,000 items of humanitarian aid. The total value of the losses amounts to almost $3.9 million. Among the items destroyed were generators, drinking water, hygiene kits and other essential supplies.

"The aggressor state has carried out yet another attack on the humanitarian mission that saves people’s lives every day," said Lubinets.

The Ombudsman emphasised that UNICEF is a long-standing partner that helps Ukrainian children and families.

Read more: Lubinets has initiated an investigation into ’Skelia’ regiment: there is evidence that will be passed on to law enforcement agencies

Casualties among children are rising

Dmytro Lubinets noted that Russia continues to attack civilian infrastructure and inflict harm on the civilian population.

According to UNICEF, two children were killed and at least 50 more were injured in the past week alone. June saw the highest number of child fatalities in a single month since 2022 — seven dead and 116 injured.