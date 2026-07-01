Lubinets has initiated an investigation into ’Skelia’ regiment: there is evidence that will be passed on to law enforcement agencies

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported that on 25–26 June, representatives of his monitoring group carried out an inspection at the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia". According to him, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, provided full cooperation for the inspection.

Lubinec spoke about this during the ‘Law Has a Voice’ press conference, which was dedicated to the results of his four years in office, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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"We were given the opportunity to speak to the servicemen stationed there in confidence. Moreover, it was we who decided who would speak to us, rather than being told who to speak to. As things stand, we are verifying information beyond that which has become publicly known through the journalistic investigation," said Lubinets.

Over 30 enquiries have been received regarding ‘The Skelia’

The Ombudsman also reported that, after he had publicly commented on the situation, more than 30 complaints regarding ‘The Rock’ were received in a single day.

"I will be ready to comment publicly on the findings once we have completed our investigation. But I can say that, based on the evidence we have seen so far, the case will be referred to the law enforcement authorities," said Lubinets.

He also reported that when his monitoring team arrived at the ‘Skelia’ military training centre, investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation, personnel from the military law enforcement service, staff from the specialised military prosecutor’s office and an inspection team from the General Staff were already working there. According to Lubinets, this signifies "the most thorough investigation possible by all the relevant authorities".

Read more: Man with broken ribs was held at TCR in Mykolaiv for 18 days, - Lubinets

What led up to it?